Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 442.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 73,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $189.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

