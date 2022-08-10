Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $359,100.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00.

Shares of IT stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.40. The stock had a trading volume of 428,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.76 and its 200 day moving average is $272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

