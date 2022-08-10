GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $29,283.09 and $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00254634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

