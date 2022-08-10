GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.75.

TSE:GDI traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.62.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

Insider Transactions at GDI Integrated Facility Services

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford purchased 1,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

