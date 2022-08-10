GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.53 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.72 ($36.45). The company had a trading volume of 455,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.87 and a 200-day moving average of €37.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

