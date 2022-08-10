Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.31. 533,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,451. The stock has a market cap of C$338.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,250.75. In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,780 shares of company stock valued at $155,341 and have sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

