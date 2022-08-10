Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.31. 533,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,451. The stock has a market cap of C$338.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,250.75. In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,780 shares of company stock valued at $155,341 and have sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

