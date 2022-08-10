Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.32. 489,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,451. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,250.75. In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 102,780 shares of company stock valued at $155,341 and sold 60,100 shares valued at $92,346.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gear Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.