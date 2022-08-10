Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $394.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global cut Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.86.

NYSE GNRC opened at $244.20 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

