General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $116,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

