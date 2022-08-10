General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,434 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 47,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.