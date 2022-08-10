Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

GIPR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

