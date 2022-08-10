Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GNE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.32. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNE shares. TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genie Energy stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.37% of Genie Energy worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

