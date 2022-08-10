Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.27% of Gentex worth $155,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

GNTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 30,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,382. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

