Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet cut Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.23 on Friday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,854,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 59,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

