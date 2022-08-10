Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.6% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.08. 12,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $154.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

