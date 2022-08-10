Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.