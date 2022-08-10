Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after purchasing an additional 197,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,114,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.