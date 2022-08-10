Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,723,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 19,306,379 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

