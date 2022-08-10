Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $3.13

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.01. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 294,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

