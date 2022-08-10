Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.66. 36,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,716,000 after acquiring an additional 284,877 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

