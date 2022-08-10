Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

GBT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. 53,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,120. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

