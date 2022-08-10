Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 112,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $901 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $119,797.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 5,433 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $119,797.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 134,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,679.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

