Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.