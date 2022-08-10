Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 36 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd owned about 0.36% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.