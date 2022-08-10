GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GFS stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $4,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 701.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

