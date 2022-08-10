GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

