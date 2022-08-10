Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.38.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. 727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.63 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

