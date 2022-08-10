GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.01

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 166625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

GO Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About GO Acquisition

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

