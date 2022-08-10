Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.84. 11,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,174. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

