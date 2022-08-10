Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,390 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,142 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

FSLR stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 132,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

