Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

CMCSA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 712,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

