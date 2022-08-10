Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 298.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,064 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.