Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,993. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

