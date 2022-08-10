Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,510 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Fiserv by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

