Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. 103,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

