Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

