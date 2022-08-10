Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0316 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,125.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00258178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

