GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $18,926,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

