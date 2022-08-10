Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

