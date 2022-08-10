Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.46.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $69,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

