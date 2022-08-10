Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $113.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00254634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.