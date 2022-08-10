Graviton (GTON) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014771 BTC.
About Graviton
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Buying and Selling Graviton
Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.