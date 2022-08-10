Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.93

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UKW stock traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164.79 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 5,323,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.17. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1-year low of GBX 128.90 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.30 ($2.00).

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Greencoat UK Wind from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.