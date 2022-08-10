Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNCGY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

