Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $16,744.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00017393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

