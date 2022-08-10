Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,018 shares.The stock last traded at $147.27 and had previously closed at $142.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.