Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.17. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

