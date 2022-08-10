GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 378,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.