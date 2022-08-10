Guider (GDR) Reaches Market Cap of $5,295.03

Guider (GDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Guider has a total market cap of $5,295.03 and $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

