Gulden Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $4.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00256805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

